The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! The star cast of Jersey, RRR, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, 83 to grace the show in the upcoming episodes

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend we have seen how many celebrities come and grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The celebrities who come on the show have a fun time with Kapil and give the audience a fun episode to watch with a lot of entertainment.

Tellychakkar, has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

(ALSO READ: This is why Kapil Sharma wants to replace Archana Puran Singh)

As per sources, the star cast of Jersey, RR, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, and 83 be gracing the show and will be seen in the upcoming episode.

The stars will be seen having a good time with Kapil and the entertainment quotient will rise to another level.

Since they are two movies of Akshay Kumar the actor will be seen twice on the show.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be exciting to watch and will be filled with a lot of entertainment.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: This is why Kapil Sharma wants to replace Archana Puran Singh)