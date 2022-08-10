The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Anushka Kaushik, Varun Badola and Hrishitaa Bhatt to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Anushka Kaushik, Varun Badola and Hrishitaa Bhatt will be gracing the show to interact with its cast and crew.
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Anushka Kaushik, Varun Badola and Hrishitaa Bhatt will be gracing the show to interact with its cast and crew.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be quite entertaining and leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch the guests on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

 

