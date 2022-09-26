The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: I

 In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: I

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back for the upcoming season.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning back with a new season and it aired a few weeks back.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

As per sources, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: I.

The cast of the show will be having a good time with the host of the show and will be having fun segments with the actors.

This would be the first time that Trisha and Chiyaan would be gracing the show whereas Aishwarya has come in the previous seasons.

The episode will be an entertaining one and will be leaving you in splits.

