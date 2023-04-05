The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Ankita Lokhande to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Ankita Lokhande to grace the show.
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI :   Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek was not a part of the show and fans were missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

But now, Krushna is back and fans are elated as for them, he was one of the key factors of the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Ankita Lokhande  to grace the show.

This would be the first time that the television actresses would be coming on the show and would be interacting with the host and the crew of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch the guests on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

