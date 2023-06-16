The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Vidya Balan, Prajakta Koli, Ram Kapoor and Shahana Goswami to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Neeyat”

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kajol, Jissu Sengupta and Kubbra Sait to grace the show to promote their upcoming series “The Trial”

It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Vidya Balan, Prajakta Koli, Ram Kapoor and Shahana Goswami will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Neeyat”

This would be the first time they would be coming on the show and interacting with the cast and crew of the show.

Whenever Vidya Balan has come on the show it’s always an entertaining episode.

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be an entertaining one that will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kajol, Jissu Sengupta and Kubbra Sait to grace the show to promote their upcoming series “The Trial”