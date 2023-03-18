The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Vikrant Massey, Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh to grace the show

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

ALSO READ : Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

As per sources, Vikrant Massey, Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Gaslight. They would be interesting with the cast and crew, which will be quite entertaining.

In the past, whenever Sara has come on the show, the show has always been fun.

Seems like the upcoming episode will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO RED :The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist