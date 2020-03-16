The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Yo Yo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Guru Randhawa to grace the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audience and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

As per sources, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Guru Randhawa will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

This is not the first time they will be coming on the show; they have come in the past and have had a blast.

The singers turn the episode into a musical night.

Divya has come on the show earlier to promote her upcoming movies, and Kapil is in awe of her.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stressbuster for them.

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

