The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Yogita Bihani and Guru Randhawa to grace the show to promote their upcoming project “Alone”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.



As per sources, Yogita Bihani and Guru Randhawa will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming project “Alone” which also stars Kapil Sharma.

This will be the second time that Guru Randhawa will be gracing the show whereas Yogita will be coming for the first time.



They will be having a fun time with the host, cast, and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.



Whenever Guru Randhawa has come on the show, it’s always been very entertaining.

