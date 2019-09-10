News

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti’s monsoon love

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 07:46 PM

MUMBAI: Sumona Chakravarti is a well-known television actress. She has been part of shows such as Kasamh Se, Kasturi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jamai Raja, Savdhaan India, Ek Thhi Naayka and Horror Nights. She is also known for comedy shows like Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and The Kapil Sharma Show. 

The actress is turning up the heat in her latest pictures. The actress took to social media and shared some pictures from her shoot and she looks smoking hot. Clad in a purple sari with silver danglers on her blouse, Sumona can be seen enjoying the rains to the fullest. She completed her look by accessorizing it with purple bangles. In a video, she could be seen running in the rains.

Take a look below: 

Tags > Sumona Chakravarti, Comedy Shows, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, The Kapil Sharma Show,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

past seven days