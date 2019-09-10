The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti’s monsoon love

MUMBAI: Sumona Chakravarti is a well-known television actress. She has been part of shows such as Kasamh Se, Kasturi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jamai Raja, Savdhaan India, Ek Thhi Naayka and Horror Nights. She is also known for comedy shows like Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and The Kapil Sharma Show.



The actress is turning up the heat in her latest pictures. The actress took to social media and shared some pictures from her shoot and she looks smoking hot. Clad in a purple sari with silver danglers on her blouse, Sumona can be seen enjoying the rains to the fullest. She completed her look by accessorizing it with purple bangles. In a video, she could be seen running in the rains.



Take a look below: