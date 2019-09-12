News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Find out why Sanjay Dutt came late on Kapil Sharma’s show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 06:12 PM

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has been winning the hearts of audience with his hilarious antics on his ongoing show. He is currently seen in the second season of the Kapil Sharma Show, which is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows. The comedy TV series never fails to entertain viewers with its hilarious episodes. Many celebrities from Bollywood appear on the show to promote their films. Now, in the upcoming episode, Prassthanam actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata Dutt will be seen as guests. 


Now, in a recent promo of the show, we can see Kapil saying how he has been eagerly waiting for the star to come on his show. When Kapil asked why he never came earlier, the actor had an amazing response. He said when his show was on-air, he was in Jail and when he came out his show went off air. His candid reply made everyone go ROFL. Later, we can see Kapil asking Maanayata about Sanjay Dutt's female fan-following and whether it makes her jealous. Kapil shared that his wife sees him flirting with female fans, she gives him a hard time. More celebs such as Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur, Ali Fazal and Satyajit Dubey graced the show as well. He later made fun of Archana with Chunky Panday. He also flirts with Amyra and says he doesn't get to see real women every day as men on the sets are always dressed up as women.
Tags > Kapil Sharma, comedy TV series, Sanjay Dutt, Manyata Dutt, Many celebrities, Prassthanam, TV series,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta...

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan

past seven days