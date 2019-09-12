The Kapil Sharma Show: Find out why Sanjay Dutt came late on Kapil Sharma’s show

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has been winning the hearts of audience with his hilarious antics on his ongoing show. He is currently seen in the second season of the Kapil Sharma Show, which is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows. The comedy TV series never fails to entertain viewers with its hilarious episodes. Many celebrities from Bollywood appear on the show to promote their films. Now, in the upcoming episode, Prassthanam actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata Dutt will be seen as guests.



Now, in a recent promo of the show, we can see Kapil saying how he has been eagerly waiting for the star to come on his show. When Kapil asked why he never came earlier, the actor had an amazing response. He said when his show was on-air, he was in Jail and when he came out his show went off air. His candid reply made everyone go ROFL. Later, we can see Kapil asking Maanayata about Sanjay Dutt's female fan-following and whether it makes her jealous. Kapil shared that his wife sees him flirting with female fans, she gives him a hard time. More celebs such as Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur, Ali Fazal and Satyajit Dubey graced the show as well. He later made fun of Archana with Chunky Panday. He also flirts with Amyra and says he doesn't get to see real women every day as men on the sets are always dressed up as women.