The Kapil Sharma Show: Gudiya Laundry wali to make an interesting pitch in front of the Sharks

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is very exciting as the Sharks from the reality show Shark Tank India Season 2 will be gracing the show. Gudiya Laundry wali will make an interesting pitch to the Sharks, and will even flirt with Anupam Mittal.
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television. The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows. In the upcoming episode, the Sharks from Shark Tank India season 2 will be gracing the show. The Sharks - Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain – will join the show alongside their host Rahul Dua on Sunday.

The show is definitely going to be hilarious and will feature some interesting conversations between Kapil and the Sharks. They will be gossiping about this season of the show, and will give a sneak peek into their business journey.

When the sharks enter the show, Gudiya Laundry wali from The Kapil Sharma Show will definitely jump at the chance of presenting her business ideas so that the sharks would invest in it. When the sharks ask about her company, she pitches her hands as her goods, which will leave everyone laughing. Moreover, Gudiya will also be flirting and romancing with Shark Anupam Mittal and will even give him a relationship proposal on stage.

Recently, Kapil Sharma celebrated his son Trishaan’s birthday and even shared some adorable pictures with his kids Anayra and Trishaan. Kapil penned a heart-warming birthday wish for his son. He wrote, “Happy bday #trishaan thank you for adding beautiful colors in our life thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath #happybirthdaytrishaan #blessings #gratitude.”

