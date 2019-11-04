The Kapil Sharma Show: Harbhajan Singh reveals what he likes about Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Krushna giving a spectacular dance performance. Archana and the audience all stood up to give him a standing ovation. Kapil enters the stage and everyone starts cheering for him. Krushna then tells Kapil if he hasn't read in the newspaper that he has become a producer and has come to the show as a celebrity guest. Hearing this Kapil says that guests are never self-invited. He then cracks a joke on himself that he should learn a lesson from Kapil as to what happens when an actor becomes a producer.

Chandu comes on the stage and all the three engage in an amusing conversation. In between the conversation, Chandu funnily says that sometimes one has to chase his friends because not everyone has Govinda as their uncle. This bursts everyone into laughter and Archana gives a standing ovation to Chandu for his punch. Kapil then invites Kashmera Shah, Krushna’s wife, and the lead actor, Rishabh Chauhan of their upcoming film on the stage.

Archana asks Kashmera that how did she think of becoming a director. Kashmera funnily says that there can’t be two actresses in the same house as Krushna is playing the role of Sapna. Kapil asks Kashmera that Krushna is better as a husband or a producer. Kashmera says that Krushna is a very good husband. Krushna then comes on the stage dressed up as Sapna. This completely surprises Kashmera.

Next, Kapil welcomes the fame of the cricket world, Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra on the stage. Kapil jokingly asks Harbhajan that the first time he came to the show he was unmarried, the second time he came with his wife and now the third time with his daughter Hinaya, so what is the plan for the fourth time. Harbhajan says that he will think about something.

Kapil asks Harbhajan that with whom is his daughter more attached. He says that because of his schedule she hardly gets to see him and when she does, she makes sure to spend her day with him. Geeta says that the best part about Harbhajan is his sense of humour and that he is very kind-hearted.

When asked the same question to Harbhajan, he says that Geeta’s opinion about him is always different from the others and she has got a very honest opinion about him. Geeta reveals that she was very superstitious when Harbhajan used to play.

Kapil asks Harbhajan who is his favourite actress apart from Geeta. He says that he likes Katrina Kaif when it comes to her looks and Priyanka Chopra when it comes to acting. Kapil asks Geeta to tell her favourite cricketer apart from Harbhajan. She says that in terms of bowling, she likes Jasprit Bumrah and as a batsman, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Geeta says that before their marriage, she didn’t even know what role did Harbhajan play in the cricket team because nobody watches sports in her family. Kapil asks Harbhajan about his improved English. He reveals that once he was dating a Sri Lankan woman and started imitating whatever she used to say in English. He says that she gave her the confidence to talk in English.

Kapil then applauds Harbhajan for such an inspiring journey. Bharti comes on the stage and makes everyone laugh with her hilarious jokes. Kapil asks both of them about their first meet. Harbhajan says that they first met in Mumbai on a coffee date. Kapil then invites people from the audience to imitate Harbhajan’s bowling action. Harbhajan reveals that he will soon be seen for a short role in a Tamil movie. One of the person from the audience requests Harbhajan to sing a song. Baccha Yadav comes on stage to entertain everyone. The show ends with a happy selfie of everyone.