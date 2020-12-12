The Kapil Sharma Show: Here’s how Kapil Sharma stumped Arshad Warsi

MUMBAI: The hilarious episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show never fail to tickle the funny bone of the viewers. Kapil Sharma along with his team is doing a wonderful job and as a result, the show has kept the viewers hooked to their TV screens.

The comedian is the king of leaving his guests stumped on his show. His latest target was actor Arshad Warsi. The actor arrived on the show with the cast of his film, Durgamati. He was joined by Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kapadia and Mahie Gill. While Kapil took turns to poke fun at all of them, Arshad felt the worst burn.

The promo of the upcoming episode sees Kapil asking Arshad a hilarious question. “Arshad bhai, the entire year went by in lockdown. There was no sequel to Golmaal this year, neither for Dhamaal. How did you pay you EMIs then?,” Kapil asked Arshad as everyone broke into big laughs.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show invites the cast of Durgamati - Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia

The comedian then teased Mahie for her good looks, and playing a CBI officer in the movie. As for Karan, when the young actor asked Kapil what he thought about his work in the movie, Kapil asked, “Which role did you play?”

Durgamati released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

ALSO READ: Durgavati cast grace The Kapil Sharma Show

CREDITS: HINDUSTAN TIMES