The Kapil Sharma Show: Hilarious! Geeta Kapur reveals that she would like to find a man similar to Daya of CID

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

They give the audience a fun episode to watch. Now we came across a #throback video where ace choreographer Geeta Kapur reveals the kind of man she would want.

In the video, one can see how Geeta tells Kapil how he wouldn’t find someone like Daya who would break the door for him, but she wishes to find someone like Daya of CID, and on hearing the entire cast and crew burst into laughter.

Geeta had come on the show to promote India’s Best Dance along with her fellow judges Malaika and Terrance.

Well, there is no doubt that Geeta has a very good sense of humor and that we have seen on the shows she judges she is strict but at the same time she is very entertaining.

There is no doubt that Kapil’s show is very entertaining and is a stressbuster show for the audiences.

Well, the video is a funny one and will leave you’ll in splits.

