The Kapil Sharma Show hosts the cast of Fame Game – Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, this Sunday!

MUMBAI: This Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show promises laughter unlimited with the cast of upcoming original series Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakhvir Saran and Muskan Jaferi. Reminiscing the glorious 90s era, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Kapoor will reveal quite a few anecdotes that will have everyone in splits. Furthermore, Manav Kaul explains how besotted he was with Madhuri during the shoot while Madhuri reveals how Manav made her laugh!

From Kapil welcoming Madhuri with a charming & heartfelt rendition of the song – ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’ to Madhuri and Sanjay Kapoor obliging everyone with their superhit 90s moves on ‘Love You Raja’ and ‘Ankhiya Milau Kabhi Ankhiya Churau’ and Kiku Sharda as Waqeel; Krushna Abhishek as ‘Jaggu Dada’ & ‘Chunni’ babu; Chandan as ‘Dev’ babu this Sunday’s episode is nothing short of a laugh riot.

Tune into The Kapil Sharma Show, this Sunday, at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television