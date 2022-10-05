The Kapil Sharma Show: Interesting! Kiara Advani spills beans on how she feels that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was made keeping Kartik Aryan in mind...

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The comedy and humour on the show has made a special place in the hearts of the audience and people certainly cannot have enough of it! The biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

This time, the weekend episode will witness the presence of the chocolate boy of the film industry Kartik Aryan and the very beautiful Kiara Advani. The two will grace the show to promote their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, scheduled to release on May 20.

In the episode, Kiara can be seen discussing how when she read the script, it seemed like the narrative was made keeping Kartik in mind. It sounded more like it was written for him. The dialogues and the structure of the script suited Kartik and he did a fabulous job with it.

Renowned film director, writer and producer Anees Bazmee will also be seen gracing the show and indulging in some light hearted comedy.

Kapil Sharma and his show are loved by fans worldwide. Kapil also never misses a chance to acknowledge his fans and often greets them on social media. The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar amongst others.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stressbuster for them. This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

Keep reading this space for more information.