The Kapil Sharma show: Kapil asks Athiya and Nawazuddin to recreate the climax scene of DDLJ

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kapil Sharma coming on stage and talking about the evolution of names in India. The conversation continues and Kapil asks the members of the audience if they had any weird nick names in their childhood. He leaves the stage to return and talk about the guests for tonight. He tells the viewers the star cast of the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor will be on show. He welcomes Nawazuddin Siddique and Athiya Shetty. He appreciates both the guests. Kapil tells that usually the movie names of Nawazuddin Siddique are aggressive however this time it's a very sweet name.



Kapil asks the guests if they have lied to someone to date them. Nawazuddin says that he has always lied. Kapil shares that once when he was dating a girl she used to get milk for him. Kapil shares that Nawazuddin has also started ramp walking. He asks Nawazuddin to do a ramp walk with Athya for the viewers. Sapna comes on stage with a tray. The viewers love the humor and cheer for the guests and Sapna. She leaves the stage after talking about the different types of massages.



Kapil asks the members of the audience who wanted to marry an NRI or who did not want to marry an NRI however got to marry one. Kapil shares that Athya knows all the dialogs of the the movie DDLJ and K3G. Kapil asks Athya and Nawazuddin to recreate the climax scene of the movie DDLJ. The audience love the skit. Baccha Yadav arrives on stage. The skit conversation comes to an end and the episode ends with a selfie