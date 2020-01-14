The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil does a Navjot Singh Sidhu

MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of most entertaining shows on TV. We often see Bollywood actors gracing the show as guests. Soon, we will see Shilpa Shetty.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a cute boomerang of her with The Kapil Sharma. What is to be noted that the ace comedian donned the look of Navjot Singh Sidhu. As we all know that Kapil keeps missing his former special guest who is now replaced by the Archana Puran Singh.

The actress was seen donning a tangerine red one-shouldered dress. She completed her look with a thin black belt and nude pumps. On the other hand, Kapil sported a satin royal blue-colored kurta pyjama with a yellow turban and matching mojris. She captioned the same as,'@kapilsharma ne show pe jab bulaaya,Toh ek alag sa Hungama (2) chaaya! It's so much fun being a part of the madness with the man himself. Don't miss it!'

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla