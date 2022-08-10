The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil exposes the truth of the actors of Gangs of Wasseypur

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As we had reported earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, and Anurag Kashyap will be gracing the show, where they will be reliving the days of the shoot of the movie.

ALSO READ : Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

In the new promo of the show one can see how Kapil is exposing the actors on the show, where he tells the director that Anurag Kashyap in his movies never gives suttle job to his actors and that no one is working in the bank, all are criminals only.

He tells Manoj Bajpayee that in his life he became a serious actor as he got directors like Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Verma just imagine what would have happened if he had got someone like Karan Johar.

Kapil told Pankaj that he looks so innocent but in the end but the roles she plays are terrific.

Well, there is no doubt that whatever Kapil told in a fun way was actually true.

Seems, like the upcoming episode is going to be very entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment