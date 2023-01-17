The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil flirts with actress Neeru Bajwa, asks Vijay Kumar why he is called ‘daadu’, and more

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television. In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Punjabi film actors Neeru Bajwa, Dr. Satinder Sartaaj, and Vijay Kumar Arora will be gracing the show. Kapil will be having a fun time with the guests.  
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 13:04
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil flirts with actress Neeru Bajwa, asks Vijay Kumar why he is called ‘daadu’, and more

MUMBAI  :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television. The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows. The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Punjabi film actors Neeru Bajwa, Dr. Satinder Sartaaj, and Vijay Kumar Arora will be gracing the show.

In the recently released promo, host Kapil Sharma welcomed actress Neeru Bajwa, who has come on the show for the first time. In their initial conversation, Kapil tells her, “You have come here for the first time,” to which Neeru replies, “You didn’t invite me before.” Kapil laughed and replied, “We didn’t know that you would come on our invitation.”

Later, Kapil discusses with Neeru about one of her previous films. She said that love can happen with anyone no matter what age. So then Kapil asks her, “Do you believe in love after marriage?” Neeru laughs at Kapil's flirtatious comment. Take a look at the promo:

 


Also Read :   The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Satinder Sartaaj, Neeru Bajwa, Vijay Kumar Arora to grace the show

The promo also contained some hysterical moments as Kapil spent the entire episode with the star cast of the Punjabi film. He even asked actor Vijay what the reason was for everyone calling him ‘daadu’. He then wittily suggested, “If you dye your white beard to black, then people may start calling you ‘chachu’.”

The upcoming weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature the cast and will certainly have lots of laughter and excitement with the special sketches and gags planned for the show, with a slight touch of Punjabi goodness.

 
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil reveals Masterchef Ranveer Brar uses a knife worth Rs 1.45 lakhs; the latter says “some people are fond of watches, I’m fond of knives”

Credits : ETimes

Neeru Bajwa Dr. Satinder Sartaaj Vijay Kumar Arora The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 13:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sexy! Bekaboo actress Priya Banerjee is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Priya Banerjee is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have especially in the digital space, she...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil flirts with actress Neeru Bajwa, asks Vijay Kumar why he is called ‘daadu’, and more
MUMBAI  :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television. The show is also doing...
Check out the breathtaking pictures of Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty, where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage will happen
MUMBAI  : The marriage reports of the couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is the current of the town, often we have seen...
"Yeh to Uorfi Javed ki behen hai" netizens trolls Sharvari Wagh for her recent dress
MUMBAI : Sharvari Wagh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, right from her acting...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Tanisha wants some time with Ayaan, Pratap questions Faltu about the sindoor
MUMBAI  : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Check out the breathtaking pictures of Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty, where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage will hap
Check out the breathtaking pictures of Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty, where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage will happen

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shehnaaz Gill dazzles her fans with her debut calendar photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani
Shehnaaz Gill dazzles her fans with her debut calendar photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani
Shehnaaz Gill gets upset with the paparazzi, says, “This is disrespect…”
Shehnaaz Gill gets upset with the paparazzi, says, “This is disrespect…”
Shark Tank India 2: A recent viral Linkedin post suggests the Sharks are not capable to give business advice 
Shark Tank India 2: A recent viral Linkedin post suggests the Sharks are not capable to give business advice 
Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan was instrumental in saving her marriage to Adil Khan says, “Salman ne Adil se baat ki thi…”
Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan was instrumental in saving her marriage to Adil Khan says, “Salman ne Adil se baat ki thi…”
Exclusive! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Shaheer Sheikh revealed about the time when he was surprised by his fans’ demands, Erica respon
Exclusive! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Shaheer Sheikh revealed about the time when he was surprised by his fans’ demands, Erica responds
Audience perspective: Why Are Junooniyat, Ishq Mein Ghayal, and more new shows just based around Love triangles? Are TV shows ru
Audience Perspective: Why Are Junooniyatt, Ishq Mein Ghayal, and more new shows just based around love triangles? Are TV shows running out of ideas?