The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil flirts with actress Neeru Bajwa, asks Vijay Kumar why he is called ‘daadu’, and more

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television. The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows. The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Punjabi film actors Neeru Bajwa, Dr. Satinder Sartaaj, and Vijay Kumar Arora will be gracing the show.

In the recently released promo, host Kapil Sharma welcomed actress Neeru Bajwa, who has come on the show for the first time. In their initial conversation, Kapil tells her, “You have come here for the first time,” to which Neeru replies, “You didn’t invite me before.” Kapil laughed and replied, “We didn’t know that you would come on our invitation.”

Later, Kapil discusses with Neeru about one of her previous films. She said that love can happen with anyone no matter what age. So then Kapil asks her, “Do you believe in love after marriage?” Neeru laughs at Kapil's flirtatious comment. Take a look at the promo:







The promo also contained some hysterical moments as Kapil spent the entire episode with the star cast of the Punjabi film. He even asked actor Vijay what the reason was for everyone calling him ‘daadu’. He then wittily suggested, “If you dye your white beard to black, then people may start calling you ‘chachu’.”

The upcoming weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature the cast and will certainly have lots of laughter and excitement with the special sketches and gags planned for the show, with a slight touch of Punjabi goodness.



