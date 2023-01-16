The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil reveals Masterchef Ranveer Brar uses a knife worth Rs 1.45 lakhs; the latter says “some people are fond of watches, I’m fond of knives”

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the funniest and most loved talk shows in the Indian television industry. He is known for his comedic timing and witty remarks and humour. The recent episode of the show had popular chefs and MasterChef India’s judges Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar come as guests on the show. They had loads of fun and some good conversations together.

During the show, Kapil praises them and tells the audience about how Vikas Khanna is one of the top 10 chefs in the world, Garima Arora is one of the most successful female chefs, and that Ranveer Brar is known for his unique taste and success in his field.

Vikas spoke about his initial days in America when he was struggling, and says that there wasn’t an Indian who became one of the top chef’s in the world for around 80 years. However, he was the first man of colour in America to win the global chef award.

Later in the episode, Kapil asks the judges who is the ‘baby’ on the set. The judges burst into laughter and point towards Vikas, who responds saying that he loves following a proper diet and to stick to that. On the other hand, Garima reveals that she has only cooked food for her husband once in her entire life.

Garima further says that she and her husband are the ‘poorest of the eaters’. She added, “I am so focused on cooking great food for people and by the time I am supposed to eat, my hunger vanishes .. you will always find my fridge empty.”

Kapil then revealed some fun stories about the chefs. He shared how once a bride called off the wedding after seeing Vikas performing at her wedding. Everyone bursts out into laughter and asks Vikas if the news is true. Vikas agrees and says that later, the bride told him that the groom doesn’t like cooking at all, to which he told her that men should cook as well. Later, the woman got influenced by him and left the groom. Garima and Ranveer laugh out loud and say, “issko shadiya tudwane ki aadat hai”.

Later, Gudiya Laundry Wali shows up and entertains everyone with her funny jokes. She asks Ranveer and Vikas if either of them would like to get married to her. Vikas agrees and performs a dance with her.

Kapil then divulges that Ranveer uses a knife worth Rs 1.45 lakh. Archana hears this and gets surprised, and asks him if it’s true. Ranveer says, “logon ko watch, gadgets ka shaunkh hota hai.. muje knives ka hai, the knife is made out of a historical sword so while using it I feel connected to the history.”

Later, Kapil asks the audience and fans to ask questions, if they have any, for their favourite chef. Towards the end of the episode, Kapil thanked the chefs and wished them the best for their show.

