The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma croons Kishore Kumar's 'O Hansini' in this BTS video

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular and loved TV personalities. The comedian-actor has a huge fan following.

While we all know that he has the magic of laughter, the comedian is filled with many other talents, one of which is signing. Yes, Kapil has an amazingly melodious voice. In fact, it may have hit the bull’s eye in the world of comedy but he actually wanted to be a renowned singer. Kapil had come to Mumbai from his hometown Amristar to show his singing talent.

He wanted to establish his name in the world of musicians, but destiny had something else in store for him. However, this did not deter Kapil from giving up his passion, and we see him switch roles from comedian to singer quite often. Kapil is time and again seen humming his favourite song on The Kapil Sharma Show. His soulful voice does not only touch the hearts of his fans but also swoons the guests that come on his show.

Recently, Archana Puran Singh, the judge of TKSS, took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the show, wherein Kapil is seen spreading the magic of his soothing voice yet again. In the clip, Kapil is seen signing Kishore Kumar's classic song 'O Hansini' from the movie Zehreela Insaan.

Take a look.