On The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma pulls Archana Puran Singh's leg for eating all the ghevar that Sohum Shah brought

MUMBAI: With the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony Entertainment Television’s longest-running comedy talk show brings yet another wave of laughter. The cast of the Maharani 2, a political thriller series, would be gracing the sets, joining the laughter riot. On Sunday, 18th September, viewers will witness top-notch entertainment with guests Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Anuja Sathe as they engage in some fun conversation with host Kapil Sharma and be entertained with his naya parivaar and their amusing antics.

Making for a particularly ‘sweet’ gesture, actor Sohum Shah would be bringing a delicious box of “ghevar” for Kapil. When he would be asked about this thoughtful gesture of bringing ghevar, he would reveal that his family would not have appreciated him going someplace empty-handed. During the show, Kapil would hand over the ghevar to Archana Puran Singh, who would continue to eat it throughout the filming of the show, claiming that it will go bad if not had immediately.

Kapil in jest would then claim that Ghevar can be preserved for 10-15 days. This in turn would send a wave of laughter across the audience with Archana also joining them in the laughter jest. After kick-starting another new season with a spectacular show, Kapil Sharma and his naya parivaar will be seen enjoying some candid conversations and hilarious moments with the Maharani 2’s cast this Sunday.

Don't forget to tune into The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend, at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television