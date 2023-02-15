The Kapil Sharma Show : Kapil Sharma questions Archana Puran Singh on taking Sidhu's position; she gives a befitting reply

MUMBAI :Archana Puran Singh is a very well-known personality on television. She began her career as an actress in Bollywood and then ventured into judging shows.

She is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu. During the tough period of the lockdown, Archana gave us a lot of glimpses into her personal life, and her conversations with her maid have been loved by the audiences.

The actress on her social media accounts keeps sharing posts of her family and keeps her fans entertained.

We have very often seen how Kapil joked about Archana taking the place of Sidhu and the actress takes in very sportingly.

Now we came across a video where she gives a befitting reply to Kapil for questioning her position in the show but says it in a humorous way.

She said that though she joined in for the money, she is now sitting there beacuse of popular vote and while she used to interviews of big celebrities, she also made people laugh, before she sat there.

Kapil says that now Archana has even stolen the poetic lines from Sidhu and Archana replies saying that whether he believs it or not, these were her original lines.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana has given it back to Kapil and that too in a kick ass way.

Today, she is loved on the show and it would be so incomplete to see it without her.

