The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek compares Neha Kakkar with Archana Puran Singh

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar, who currently judges Indian Idol, is loved for her voice as well as cute looks. Well, we are also aware of her tendency to shed tears.

While everyone loves Neha for who she is, she often becomes a target of meme creators and comedians for her uncontrollable tears. And this is what happened, in the recent Kapil Sharma Show episode, where Krushna Abhishek took a jibe at Neha for her infamous reputation for quickly crying on Indian Idol 11.

Neha, who graced the comedy show in with her siblings Tony and Sonu Kakkar, had to face Krushna's witty humour. Krushna, who is seen on the show in the role of Sapna, first gave a warm welcome to Neha and said that she is not guest here, but rather a member of the TKSS family. But, within moments, Krushna showed us his funny side and took a dig at Neha Kakkar and compared her to judge Archana Puran Singh. Calling Neha Kakkar the Archana Puran Singh of Indian Idol, he said, 'While Archana earns money by laughing at all that happens on this show, Neha earns by crying on everything that happens there (Indian Idol).'

Credits: Pinkvilla