News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek compares Neha Kakkar with Archana Puran Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2019 02:28 PM

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar, who currently judges Indian Idol, is loved for her voice as well as cute looks. Well, we are also aware of her tendency to shed tears.

While everyone loves Neha for who she is, she often becomes a target of meme creators and comedians for her uncontrollable tears. And this is what happened, in the recent Kapil Sharma Show episode, where Krushna Abhishek took a jibe at Neha for her infamous reputation for quickly crying on Indian Idol 11. 

Neha, who graced the comedy show in with her siblings Tony and Sonu Kakkar, had to face Krushna's witty humour. Krushna, who is seen on the show in the role of Sapna, first gave a warm welcome to Neha and said that she is not guest here, but rather a member of the TKSS family. But, within moments, Krushna showed us his funny side and took a dig at Neha Kakkar and compared her to judge Archana Puran Singh. Calling Neha Kakkar the Archana Puran Singh of Indian Idol, he said, 'While Archana earns money by laughing at all that happens on this show, Neha earns by crying on everything that happens there (Indian Idol).'

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Sony TV, The Kapil Sharma Show, Indian Idol 11, Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Kakkar, Archana Puran Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Divyanka Tripathi looks ravishing at an award...

Divyanka Tripathi looks ravishing at an award function
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days