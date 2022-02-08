The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Deepika Padukone’s special gesture for Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is a very well-known personality on television. She began her career as an actress in Bollywood and then ventured into judging shows.

She is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show where she replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu. During the tough period of the lockdown, Archana gave us a lot glimpses into her personal life, and her conversations with her maid were loved by the audience.

The actress, on her social media accounts, shares posts and keeps her fans entertained.

Recently, Deepika Padukone had come on the show to promote her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan where she had a good time on the sets of the show with the host and the crew members.

Archana has always shared videos where she has expressed that her son Ayushmaan Sethi is a huge fan of the actress. Recently, it was his birthday and Deepika Padukone did something special for her son.

On the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, a BTS video shows a recorded message for the young boy where Deepika wished him a happy birthday and a lot more of happiness and success in life.

Ayushmaan shared the video and captioned it saying, "My life is made. I can die happy now. I don't think anything can ever top this, thank you to my favorite Deepika Padukone for this message you've made my day!!!!! And thank you mom for getting me this amazing gift!"

Well, no doubt that’s a sweet gesture from Deepika.

