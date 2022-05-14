The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! This is how the cast of the show wrapped the finale episode; Sumona revealed the lifelines of the show

The Kapil Sharma show is coming to an end and Sumona shared some BTS clicks from the show and revealed how were the last days of the shoot.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 12:49
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! This is how the cast of the show wrapped the finale episode; Sumona revealed the lifelines

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The show is loved by the audiences and they enjoy watching the show, but this time the show had a decent TRP rating.

As we had reported earlier that the show will be going off–air soon and would be returning back in a few months’ time.

The news broke the hearts of the fans as they would miss watching the show.

Sumona Chakravarti who is part of the show shared some BTS pictures from the finale shoot and expresses her sadness as the show was coming to an end.

She also shared a picture with Kapil, Kiku, and Archana Puran Singh and captioned the photo saying “ Life Lines of The Kapil Sharma Show”

ALSO READ - BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

Sumona clicked pictures with Abhishek, Chandan, Kiku, and the production team.

One can also see how the creative team has decorated the sets and it's going to be a big entertainment episode with the cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo gracing the show.

The final episode will be filled with entertainment and that will leave you in splits.

No doubt that the fans will miss the show but there is buzz that it would return back after a few months.

Currently, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set for their USA world tour and will be leaving soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone Tiger Shroff Tara Sutaria Ahmed Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Neetu Kapoor Manish Paul Anil Kpaoor Sumona Chakravarti
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 12:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Manjari and Akshara seem to share a perfect mother-daughter relation
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Shabir Ahluwalia is a secured actor, he does not overpower anybody’s performance: Swati Shah on sharing screen space with him in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI : Swati Shah is a known name in the television industry.(Also Read:...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Mohsin Khan along with Shivangi Joshi to be part of the reality show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run...
Kundali Bhagya: Confirmed! Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra to do a comeback in the show!
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and...
Sab Satrangi: Must Watch! Mannu and the family are upset with Daddy!
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan -base and continues...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Interesting! Garud finally meets Surya Dev
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Recent Stories
Pawan Kalyan
Must Read! Know more in detail about Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Lezhneva
Latest Video