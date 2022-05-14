The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! This is how the cast wrapped up the final episode; Sumona reveals the lifelines of the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The show is loved by the audiences. This time, the show had a decent TRP.

As we had reported earlier, the show will be going off air soon and returning in a few months.

The news broke the hearts of the audience.

Sumona Chakravarti, who is part of the show, shared some BTS pictures from the finale and expresses her sadness as the show was coming to an end.

She also shared a picture with Kapil, Kiku, and Archana Puran Singh and captioned the photo saying, “Life Lines of The Kapil Sharma Show.”

Sumona clicked pictures with Abhishek, Chandan, Kiku, and the production team.

One can also see how the creative team has decorated the sets, and it's going to be an entertaining episode with the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo gracing the show.

The final episode will be filled with entertainment and will leave you in splits.

No doubt that fans will miss the show, but there is buzz that it will return after a few months.

Currently, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set for their USA tour.

