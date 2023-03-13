The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Kapil reveals the shocking reason why Nandita Das cash him in the movie Zwigato

Kapil will be soon seen on the big screen and he has been grabbing headlines for the same. In the previous, we did see how the director of the movie Nandita Das and co – actor Shahana Goswami graced the show and it was at that time that Nadita revealed why she signed Kapil for the movie.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 19:42
MUMBAI:Kapil Sharma is an ace comedian on television and has made a name for himself.

Today, he is a huge name in the entertainment business and has a massive fan following

His show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

The comedian also ventured into acting and debuted in Bollywood with the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, a huge success at the Box office.

Post that, his second movie Firangi, in which he turned a producer, didn't do well and Kapil took a break from Bollywood. He returned back to television with his show.

But now, he has an upcoming Bollywood movie titled Zwigato, where he is the lead and is directed by Nandita Das.

In the previous episode,  Nandita Das and Shahana Goswami will be gracing the show where they will be promoting the movie Zwigato.

In the episode, we did see how Nandita did reveal the reason why she had signed Kapil for the movie.

In the video, one can see how Kapil reveals that Nandita told him the funniest reason why she signed the movie.


ALSO READ : Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

He said she told me that “Even if a mega superstar like Shah Rukh Khan would have said Yes to the movie she wouldn’t have signed him as he wanted Kapil only as he had a very common man look and was perfect for the role. I was left shocked and surprised”

Well, the movie is all set to release on 17th March in a theatre next to you.

This will be Kapil's third Bollywood movie and the fans are excited to see him on the big screen.

Are you excited to watch Kapil on the big screen?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 
ALSO RED : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

 


 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Nandita Das Shahana Goswami
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 19:42

