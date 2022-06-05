The Kapil Sharma Show : Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek leaves Ranveer Singh stumped with his performance

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

This week Ranveer Singh and actress Shalini Pandey will be gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

We came across a video where one can see Krushna Abhishek who comes on the stage and is entertaining Ranveer Singh where he tells some funny secrets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali to even dancing on his songs and doing his steps.

Seeing Krushna Abhishek’s act Ranveer Singh cannot control his laughter and his left in splits.

This is not the first time that Ranveer Singh would be coming on the show as previously also he has come and graced the show and we have seen how the actor has had a good time on the show.

The entire team of Thar seems to be having good fun on the sets of the show.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stress buster for them.

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

