The Kapil Sharma Show : Lovely! Kapil reveals what Neha Dhupia did before kissing her co – star’s hand in Dus Kahaniyaan

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

This week the whole star cast of the web movie “ Thursday” Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni will be gracing the show where they would have a fun time with the cast of the show.

We came across a funny video where Kapil reveals what Neha did before kissing her co- star’s hands while shooting for her movie Dus Kahaniyaan.

Where he said that she made him wash his hand five times, she is concerned about hygiene so much. Neha reacted by saying “I am married now and don't do such roles anymore”

Well, seems like the upcoming movie is going to be very entertaining and the fans will be loving it.

The audience waits for the weekend as they take the show to be a stress buster show and they always feel relaxed once they wash the show.

Well, seems like this one too will be a fun one and will bring a smile to the audience's face.

