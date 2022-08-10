The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Ajay Devgn reveals the toughest stunt of his life leaves Kapil embarrassed

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Bholaa movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Deepak Dobriyal will be gracing the show.

Now we came across a video where Kapil asks Ajay Devgn which is the toughest stunt he is done in his life, to which the actor replies that whenever he comes on Kapil's show and laughs loudly his jaws begin to pain and he cannot bare and this leaves Kapil embarrassed.

In the past, we have always seen how Ajay Devgn whenever he comes on the show pulls Kapil’s leg and makes fun of him and it's always an entertaining episode.

Seems like the upcoming episode will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

