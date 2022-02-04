The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Check out times when Deepika Padukone had Kapil Sharma stumped on the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew

This weekend, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Ananya Panday will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Gehraiyaan.

They would have a fun time with Kapil and the rest of the cast members.

Kapil has always been very vocal about his feelings for Deepika on the show and has always shared what a big fan he is of the actress.

Now, we came across a video where one can see how the ace comedian gets stumped in front of Deepika and he does not know how to react.

(ALSO READ:This is why Kapil Sharma wants to replace Archana Puran Singh )

He asks the actress that there is news doing the rounds that she is a bathroom singer and that her voice is heard in the building, to which she says she is a bathroom singer and her voice goes outside the bathroom. When he tells her to sing for them, she says how can she sing, she is in the living room. That stumped Kapil and he didn’t know what to say.

On the other hand, he also tells her how much he loves her, and whenever he sees her, he forgets the questions and doesn’t know what to ask.

Well, seems like it’s going to be an entertaining episode that will be leaving the audience in splits.

No doubt that The Kapil Sharma Show is the most loved show on television. It is a stressbuster for the audience.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan: Hilarious! Check out the funny BTS of Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar from the sets of the show)