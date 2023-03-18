The Kapil Sharma Show : OMG! Kiku Sharda shocks MC Stan as he challenges him that he knows rapping

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Bhuvan Bam, MC Stan, Dolly Singh, and Harsh Gujral will be gracing the show.

In the new promo of the show, one can see how Kiku Sharda is acting like Mc Stan and entertaining the audience.

He tells Mc Stan that he is learning wrapping for almost five years and two months. He then imitates Stan’s signature steps and that he has learned that too.

On hearing this MC Stan and the audience break into laughter after seeing the way Kiku enacted him.

Seems like the upcoming episode will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

