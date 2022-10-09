The Kapil Sharma Show : OMG! Kiku Sharda thanked Madhur Bhandarkar for This Shocking reason, can't miss out on his well-fashioned joke

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma ShowTamannah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Supriya Shukla and Saurabh Shukla will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie, 'Babli Bouncer', where they would be having some fun segments with Kapil and cast of the show

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 16:16
The Kapil Sharma Show : OMG! Kiku Sharda thanked Madhur Bhandarkar for This Shocking reason, can't miss out on his well-fashione

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back on the show but recently the actor confirmed and said that he would be back soon there were some agreement issues which would be solved soon.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning with a new season, and it is set to go on air from the 10th of September 2022.

In the upcoming episode, Tamannah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Supriya Shukla and Saurabh Shukla will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Babli Bouncer.

They would be having fun segments with the Kapil and the cast of the show which will be leavening the audience in splits.

ALSO READ - BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date  )

Now we came across a video, where Kiku Sharda is thanking Madhur Bhandarkar for making his job simpler.

He tells him that when he made the movie Fashion and all the heroines wore short dresses, that’s when he received orders to wash short dresses but got still received the full payment.

After hearing what he said everyone breaks out into laughter and Kapil starts teasing Kiku.

Well, seems like the show is going to be quite entertaining that will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to see Tamannah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Supriya Shukla and Saurabh Shukla in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ :  It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show)

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone Anil Kapoor Kiara Advani Varun Dhawan Neetu Singh Prajakta Koli Kamal Hassan akshay kuamar Cuttputlli Rakul Preet Singh Sargun Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 16:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Manjiri Adores Maya
MUMBAI : In upcoming segments, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting interesting with a lot of dramas and...
WHAT! Ram and Pihu enjoy Ganpati Visarjan together, Priya MISSING from the celebrations in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.  We all know that ever since...
The Kapil Sharma Show : OMG! Kiku Sharda thanked Madhur Bhandarkar for This Shocking reason, can't miss out on his well-fashioned joke
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Naagin 6: Exclusive! Professor Jeet Patel realizes a big truth regarding Pratha’s daughter – Prarthna, know what?
MUMBAI : olors TV’s and Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers,...
India’s most celebrated comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back with a bang on Sony Entertainment Television in a ‘Naya Avtaar’ & with a ‘Naya Parivaar’
MUMBAI: The show premieres on 10th September and will air every Saturday – Sunday at 9:30 pm PRESS RELEASE  National,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Manjiri warns Akshara to stay away from Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of the longest running serials on television. The...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performanc
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
Latest Video