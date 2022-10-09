The Kapil Sharma Show : OMG! Kiku Sharda thanked Madhur Bhandarkar for This Shocking reason, can't miss out on his well-fashioned joke

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back on the show but recently the actor confirmed and said that he would be back soon there were some agreement issues which would be solved soon.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning with a new season, and it is set to go on air from the 10th of September 2022.

In the upcoming episode, Tamannah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Supriya Shukla and Saurabh Shukla will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Babli Bouncer.

They would be having fun segments with the Kapil and the cast of the show which will be leavening the audience in splits.

Now we came across a video, where Kiku Sharda is thanking Madhur Bhandarkar for making his job simpler.

He tells him that when he made the movie Fashion and all the heroines wore short dresses, that’s when he received orders to wash short dresses but got still received the full payment.

After hearing what he said everyone breaks out into laughter and Kapil starts teasing Kiku.

Well, seems like the show is going to be quite entertaining that will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to see Tamannah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Supriya Shukla and Saurabh Shukla in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

