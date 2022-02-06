The Kapil Sharma Show : OMG! Mega superstar Kamal Hassan reveals why he was away from movie for five years

The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most successful shows on television and this weekend the legendary actor Kamal Hassan will be gracing the show and will be having a fun time.
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The show is coming to an end, and this weekend will mark the last episode.

This weekend, the legendary actor Kamal Haasan would be gracing the show where he would be promoting his upcoming movie “Vikram”

 Now we came across a video where Kapil Sharma asks the superstar why he didn't come on the show for so many years as his children have come on the show a couple of times.

To which Kamal said that for five years he didn't do any movie as he was in politics and hence he couldn't make it to the show but now since he is finally coming back in movies he decided to come on the show.

Kamal Hassan seems to be having good fun on the sets of the show.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stressbuster for them.

No doubt that fans are going to miss the show and the weekend laughter.

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

