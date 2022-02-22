The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Producer Sajid Nadiadwala reveals a shocking secret about Archana Puran Singh

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

This week, Sajid Nadiadwala will be coming with Ahan Shetty, Kriti Sanon, and Tiger Shroff. The actors were launched by the producer in the film industry.

Now, we came across a video where ace producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala reveals a secret about Archana Puran Singh. He tells her that years back, she also was launched by the producer, and today, she has come a full circle.

Kapil in a funny way asks Archana if she isn’t ashamed for fooling such a young boy to launch her.

There is no doubt that Kapil keeps pulling Archana’s leg and the actress takes it in good humour.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stressbuster for them.

Well, seems like this one will be a fun episode and will bring a smile on the audience's face.

