The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Tiger Shroff REVEALS why he didn’t charge a bomb for the movie War

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend we have seen how many celebrities come and grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The celebrities who come on the show have a fun time with Kapil and give the audience a fun episode to watch with a lot of entertainment.

We came across a throwback video of the show where Tiger Shroff was the guest on the show and he seemed to have a good time on the show.

That’s when Kapil asked him that his War director Siddarth Anand had told him that he wouldn’t have made the movie without Tiger and even his co-star Hrithik told him that he wouldn’t have done the movie if Tiger wasn’t there in it.

Kapil asked him if he was so famous then why he didn’t charge more for the movie, to which the actor said that this all happened after signing the movie and that’s why he couldn’t do much or change the signing amount.

Well, there is no doubt that the movie was a treat to watch and was a huge blockbuster hit.

