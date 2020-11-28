The Kapil Sharma Show: Post the drug controversy, Bharti Singh to be BANNED from the show?

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. She never fails to tickle the funny bone of the audience with her hilarious antics on comedy shows. However, recently, she made headlines for the wrong reasons. She and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested for drug possession.

While well-known comedian-actor Kapil Sharma refuses to judge Bharti for her alleged substance abuse, it seems the Channel Sony Entertainment has decided to ban Bharti Singh from Kapil’s show. While there is no official statement on this development from the Channel as yet, sources told an entertainment portal that the endeavour to keep comedy “clean” has necessitated a marching order for Bharti. Kapil who is very close to Bharti has opposed the move to remove her.

“It’s pretty much decided Bharti will be kept out of the show. Kapil’s show is a family show. They need laughs free of controversy,” a source told SpotboyE.

Although not a regular on Kapil’s show, Bharti Singh makes intermittent appearances that bring the house down. When in 2018 Kapil’s show was closed down due to his ill health, she had stood by him.

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE