The Kapil Sharma Show: Priyanka Chopra wishes to use Sapna’s look on her next Fashion week

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna who is known to bring out her unique style in every episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to amuse its audience with her princess avatar. In the upcoming episode of the show actress Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen sharing the screen with Kapil Sharma to promote her upcoming release 'The Sky Is Pink'. Actress will be seen going candid and having an entertaining evening with Farhan Akhtar, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. Looking at Sapna’s new look Priyanka comments, “I will use this style in my next fashion week.”



Later in the show, Sapna will be seen presenting special massages for Priyanka. The first one is ‘Bay Watch massage’. Sapna adds, “Isme hum do customer ko litate hai aur ek ko tel laga ke kar massage karte hai.. aur dusre ko bulate hai.. chal ‘Bey Watch’ massage.



Next massage for Priyanka was ‘Dil chahta hai massage’. Sapna adds, “Isme hum customer ko tell lagate hai. Phir kursi pe bithate hai. Phir pankhe se latkate hain.. jaisa hamara dil chahta hai waisa massage karte hai.”