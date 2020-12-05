The Kapil Sharma Show: Read to know what deal Archana cracked with host Kapil Sharma...

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining viewers with interesting episodes all these years. While Kapil and his team entertain the audience with their hilarious jokes and acts on the show, Archana Puran Singh gives us a sneak peek of the behind the scenes.

Archana recently shared a video from the sets where she can be showing how the crew gears up for the show and how many people work together to get an artist ready for the show. In the video, Kapil is seen standing with his makeup artists while doing the touch-up. He can also be seen singing 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai' and soon gets ready for his take.

However, deciding to pull Archana’s leg, Kapil asks her that if she has finished shooting for the content of her Instagram page, they can start shooting for the episode.

Archana bursts out into laughter and so does the crew.

He continues to joke and Archana keeps laughing.

Archana shared the video on her Instagram account and revealed the deal that she has cracked with Kapil.

Also Read: Anang Desai to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai

Archana shared the video on her Instagram account and revealed the deal that she has cracked with Kapil. She wrote, “BEHIND THE SECENES #[email protected] I keep giving you SCOPE to maaro punches on me. You keep giving me Instagram content. Sauda bura nahin hai !".

The veteran actress keeps everyone updated about whatever happens off-screen. From host Kapil’s singing skills to the cast and crew’s bonding, Archana makes sure to keep her fans on social media updated.

Recently, in Archana's Instagram video, Kapil had revealed that he has started working out during the lockdown and has lost 11 kgs.

The comedy show welcomes popular celebs from Bollywood, entertainment industry and from the field of sports. TKSS stars Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Bharti Singh.

Also Read: Darbaan: Sharad Kelkar throws light on his latest release and his role in it

Credit: Bombay Times