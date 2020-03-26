The Kapil Sharma Show’s Archana Puran Singh reminisces her golden moments; shares throwback photos with hubby Parmeet Sethi

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain viewers. It is one of the most popular comedy shows and the team is doing a fantastic job of making people laugh. With its hilarious episodes, Kapil Sharma and his team leave the viewers in splits. One of his team members is Archana Puran Singh, who is quite active on social media.

Archana Puran Singh regularly shares updates from the show. However, during this 21-day nationwide lockdown, the actress is reliving her golden moments. She took to social media to share a few lovely throwback pictures and reminisce ‘when I was madly in love’. These pictures of hers are some blissful moments she had spent with hubby Parmeet Sethi.

Sharing old pictures from their New York and London visits, Archana wrote, “of #lockdown cleaned out the attic and discovered old (is gold) pictures of @iamparmeetsethi and #me, young and madly in love #oldmemories #newyorkdiaries #travelphotography @newyork #rockefellercenter.”

Take a look.