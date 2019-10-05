The Kapil Sharma Show’s Krushna Abhishek gears up for THIS show

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular comedians. The comedian-actor, who acted in films like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment, has been part of various comedy TV series. Currently, he is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2.



He also has another amazing show to his credits. He has been the host of real-life infotainment show, OMG! Yeh Mera India, for the past three years and five seasons. The show airs on History TV18 and is one of the most popular series on that channel.



The good news for the fans of the show and the actor is that it is official that the show is coming back with Season 6, and Abhishek has even begun shooting for the series and it is scheduled to go on-air soon.