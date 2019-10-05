News

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Krushna Abhishek gears up for THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Oct 2019 05:46 PM

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular comedians. The comedian-actor, who acted in films like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment, has been part of various comedy TV series. Currently, he is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2. 

He also has another amazing show to his credits. He has been the host of real-life infotainment show, OMG! Yeh Mera India, for the past three years and five seasons. The show airs on History TV18 and is one of the most popular series on that channel. 

The good news for the fans of the show and the actor is that it is official that the show is coming back with Season 6, and Abhishek has even begun shooting for the series and it is scheduled to go on-air soon.

Tags > The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek, Bol Bachchan, OMG! Yeh Mera India, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Naura
Naura
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra

past seven days