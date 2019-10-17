News

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others nail Akshay Kumar’s Bala Challenge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2019 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, Housefull 4 is one of the much-awaited films. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is the fourth installment of Housefull franchise. The film is all set to hit the screens on 26 October this Diwali and the team is promoting the film in fun ways.

Ever since the makers of Housefull 4 dropped ‘Shaitaan Ka Saala’ online, Akshay has started the Bala Challenge, and from Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, to others, everyone has nailed the challenge and in the latest, we have the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show take the #BalaChallenge. From Krushna Abhishek aka Sweety, Sumona, Kiku Sarda and Chandan, in this video, we can see everyone take the Bala Challenge and nail the hook step of the song.

Tags > The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Akshay Kumar’s Bala Challenge, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Screening of ALTBalaji's Fittrat

Screening of ALTBalaji's Fittrat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

past seven days