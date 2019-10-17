The Kapil Sharma Show’s Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others nail Akshay Kumar’s Bala Challenge

MUMBAI: Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, Housefull 4 is one of the much-awaited films. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is the fourth installment of Housefull franchise. The film is all set to hit the screens on 26 October this Diwali and the team is promoting the film in fun ways.

Ever since the makers of Housefull 4 dropped ‘Shaitaan Ka Saala’ online, Akshay has started the Bala Challenge, and from Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, to others, everyone has nailed the challenge and in the latest, we have the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show take the #BalaChallenge. From Krushna Abhishek aka Sweety, Sumona, Kiku Sarda and Chandan, in this video, we can see everyone take the Bala Challenge and nail the hook step of the song.