The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India 2 judges grace the show, netizens say, “season is full of cringe…”

Many celebs have graced the show and now this week the Shark Tank India 2 judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain are coming on the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 12:33
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India 2 judges grace the show, netizens say, “season is full of cringe…”

MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years . The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows. The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

Also Read-'Shark Tank India 2': Aman, Anupam get into a shark-fight over an offer

Many celebs have graced the show and now this week the Shark Tank India 2 judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain are coming on the show. A promo shared by Sony TV, shows the sharks having a good time on the show with Kiku Sharda. Sharing it they have captioned it, “Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, khushi mein hoga munaafa aur dukh ka hoga ghaata, kyunki manch par aane wale #SharkTankIndia ke behtareen Sharks!”

Netizens however aren’t impressed with it and are trolling it.

One fan wrote, “Not excited to watch anymore”, another fan commented, “Krushna ke bigair show Kaisi kaam ka nhi hai.” One netizen wrote, “This season is full of cringe and Melodrama, Indian idol bana diya”

Also Read-It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-koimoi

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Sidharth Sagar TellyChakkar Shark Tank India 2 aman gupta Amit Jain Anupam Mittal Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh ;TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 12:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki's life in danger; Shweta worried about money
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Ajit stands against Santosh, Sahiba supports her father’s decision
MUMBAI : Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India 2 judges grace the show, netizens say, “season is full of cringe…”
MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years ....
Rupali Ganguly shares how she feels her late dad’s presence on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI : One of the most well-known and loved actresses from the Telly world is undoubtedly Rupali Ganguly. She is...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Shiv Shastri Balboa”
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly shares how she feels her late dad’s presence on the sets of Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly shares how she feels her late dad’s presence on the sets of Anupamaa
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Shiv Shastri Balboa”
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Shiv Shastri Balboa”
Bigg Boss 16: Mc Stan breaks down as Shalin Bhanot takes a dig at him
Bigg Boss 16: Mc Stan breaks down as Shalin Bhanot takes a dig at him and says Shiv Thakare deserves to win than Stan; the rapper breaks down and says “Why do they always insult and bring me down”
Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi gets injured on set, starts bleeding, crew rushes to get medical help
Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi gets injured on set, starts bleeding, crew rushes to get medical help
The Kapil Sharma Show: After Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar quits the show due to monetary issues with producers?
The Kapil Sharma Show: After Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar quits the show due to monetary issues with producers?
Exclusive! Poll: Viewers are most excited to see the new Jodi of Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, Namish Taneja-Shrenu
Exclusive! Poll: Viewers are most excited to see the new Jodi of Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, Namish Taneja-Shrenu Parikh stand second, view results!