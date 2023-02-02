The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India 2 judges grace the show, netizens say, “season is full of cringe…”

MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years . The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows. The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

Many celebs have graced the show and now this week the Shark Tank India 2 judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain are coming on the show. A promo shared by Sony TV, shows the sharks having a good time on the show with Kiku Sharda. Sharing it they have captioned it, “Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, khushi mein hoga munaafa aur dukh ka hoga ghaata, kyunki manch par aane wale #SharkTankIndia ke behtareen Sharks!”

Netizens however aren’t impressed with it and are trolling it.

One fan wrote, “Not excited to watch anymore”, another fan commented, “Krushna ke bigair show Kaisi kaam ka nhi hai.” One netizen wrote, “This season is full of cringe and Melodrama, Indian idol bana diya”

