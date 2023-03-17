The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Bhuvan Bam reveals the shocking details of how he was bullied in school due to this reason

This week Bhuvan Bam, MC Stan, Dolly Singh, and Harsh Gujral will be gracing the show. In the upcoming episode, Bhuvan will reveal how he was bullied at his school name because of his name.
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

In the latest promo of the show, one can see how Bhuvan Bam reveals that he was bullied during his young days in school.

He said that when he was in school everyone used to tease him because of his surname and used to compare him to the bam’s (Oilment) that are there in the market.

At one point he was fed up with it and then his elder brother gave him advice on how to get rid of it.

He said whenever anyone tells you something like that just say should I come on you and after that everything stopped and no one teased me.

Well, there is no doubt that Bhuvan has come a long way today and he is just not a YouTuber but today is an actor in the OTT platform and movies.

Seems like the upcoming episode will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

