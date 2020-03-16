The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Kapil Sharma exposes Mukti Mohan’s secret in front of Anil Kapoor

This week the star cast of Thar will be gracing the show and Kapil on the episode will expose Mukti Mohan and will reveal her secret to everyone.
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

This week, Anil Kapoor, Neeti Mohan, Satish Kaushik, Raj Singh Chaudhary will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Thar.     

The promo of the episode is out, and one can see the star cast of the movie having fun with Kapil.

Kapil would expose Mukti Mohan and would ask her if she is a fan of which actor to which the actress tells that she likes Tiger Shroff to which Kapil says that she is exposed as the person ( Anil Kapoor) who has launched her she isn’t a fan of him and is of Tiger.

Mukti is caught off guard and quickly says she is a huge fan of Anil Kapoor also as he is a legendary actor and who is not a fan of his.

After hearing this, everyone breaks into a laugh and the actor is left stumped.

The entire team of Thar seems to be having good fun on the sets of the show.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stress buster for them.

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

