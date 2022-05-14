The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Kartik Aryan exposes Kapil and his tactics of flirting with actresses who come on the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

This weekend, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

We came across a video where Kartik exposes Kapil and his flirting tactics on the show.

He tells him that he uses the same formula. When any actress comes on his show, he flirts and tells everyone the same thing, and Kartik takes inspiration from him.

Kapil is left stumped and doesn’t know what to say. On the other hand, Kiara would reveal that when she read the script and dialogue in her mind, the first actor that came to mind was Kartik Aryan. That’s when Kapil asks her if she thought of him, to which the actress says no. Kapil tells her that she has changed with time.

The entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 seems to be having good fun on the sets of the show.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stress buster for them.

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

