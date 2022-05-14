The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Kartik Aryan exposes Kapil and his tactics of flirting with actresses who come on the show

Kartik will expose the flirting tactics of Kapil Sharma Show where he would tell him that he follows his footsteps and the same formula to flirt with girls.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 17:51
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Kartik Aryan exposed Kapil and his tactics of flirting with actresses who come on the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. 

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors. 

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew. 

This weekend, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.   

We came across a video where Kartik exposes Kapil and his flirting tactics on the show.

ALSO READ - BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

He tells him that he uses the same formula. When any actress comes on his show, he flirts and tells everyone the same thing, and Kartik takes inspiration from him. 

Kapil is left stumped and doesn’t know what to say. On the other hand, Kiara would reveal that when she read the script and dialogue in her mind, the first actor that came to mind was Kartik Aryan. That’s when Kapil asks her if she thought of him, to which the actress says no. Kapil tells her that she has changed with time. 

The entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 seems to be having good fun on the sets of the show. 

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stress buster for them. 

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone Tiger Shroff Tara Sutaria Ahmed Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 17:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Ashray Sharma enters Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
OMG! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Rathod is the prince Disney is missing out on, deet Inside!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Interesting! Kapil Sharma off to Jodhpur to attend Mika Singh’s Swayamwar
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Explosive! Tejasswi Prakash finally opens up on whether she is engaged to Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: The love birds of telly town, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, are enjoying their personal space after Bigg...
Glam Queen! Jasmine Bhasin looks sizzling hot donning these off-shoulder ensembles
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Glamorous! Tejasswi Prakash dazzles in these ethnic and western outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Must read! You will be surprised to know what Kiara Advani had once told the late Sushant Singh Rajput
Must read! You will be surprised to know what Kiara Advani had once told the late Sushant Singh Rajput
Latest Video