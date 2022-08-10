The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Kruhsna Abhishek reveals what brainwashed him to not return back on the show

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek will be back and he will reveal the one thing that had brainwashed him because of which he didn't return back to the show.
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

Previously, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were not a part of this season.

But now, Krushna is back in the show and fans are super excited to watch him.

The new season has received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Anushka Kaushik, Varun Badola, Bhagyashree and Hrishitaa Bhatt will be gracing the show to interact with its cast and crew.

In the new promo of the show, one can see how the cast and crew is happy on seeing Krushna Abhishek back in the show as his character "Sapna"

( ALSO READ) : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

Krushna will tell Kapil that he wasn't a part of the show for so long and no one missed him, to which the ace comedian says that he missed him and even called him back, but he didn't return.

To which Krushna said that "Money" was the thing that had brainwashed him but then he has come back as for eight months he didn't have work and no one spoke to him.

Well, everything was said in a funny gist and it seems like with his return the upcoming show will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch Krushna Abhishek back in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ) : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

