The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Mahima Chaudhry reveals a shocking secret about her neighbour Kiku Sharda

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. In the upcoming episode, Mahima Chaudhry and Manisha Koirala will be gracing the show, where Mahima will reveal a secret about Kiku
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 19:15
Mahima Chaudhry reveals a shocking secret about her neighbour Kiku Sharda

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.
The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.
This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.
The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

Now in the upcoming episode Mahima Chaudhry and  Manisha Koirala will be gracing the show.

ALSO RED :  The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

In the new promo Mahima Chaudhry reveals a shocking secret about Kiku Sharda.
Kiku will come on the stage and will ask Mahima if she can find a very good boy for her ( since he would be dressed in his character) that’s when she would say that Kiku lives in her building but he is married and she would like to reveal a secret is that  he earns a lot of money.

Kiku then tells Kapil did he eat what Kapil said and tries to throw an attitude.
Well, there is no doubt that Kiku is a very talented actor and the upcoming episode will be filled with entertainment and will leave you in splits.
For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan Pooja Hedge Shehnaaz Gill Siddarth Nigam Palak Tiwar Raghav Juyal Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan production Mahima Chaudhry Manisha Koirala Kiku Sharda
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Preeta worries for Shaurya, Rajveer dislikes it
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Jaan Sanu to participate in the show ?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! Vikrant Massey opens about how life has been after marriage, “So far so good”
MUMBAI:    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur started dating in 2015, and were later seen together in the web series...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Mahima Chaudhry reveals a shocking secret about her neighbour Kiku Sharda
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Junooniyat: Sad! Jahaan breaks down when finds out the truth about his voice!
MUMBAI:   Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a...
Must Read! Will Palak Tiwari’s debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan open doors for TV stars’ kids in Bollywood?
MUMBAI:   Kids of Bollywood actors being launched in a big film is nothing new. But, with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan...
Recent Stories
Vikrant Massey
Exclusive! Vikrant Massey opens about how life has been after marriage, “So far so good”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jaan Sanu to participate in the show
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Jaan Sanu to participate in the show ?
OMG! Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be flying to this country for a very special reas
OMG! Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be flying to this country for a very special reason; read on to know more
PARAS
What! Paras Chhabra and Bigg Boss season 13 contestant Roshmi Banik follow back each other on social media after his break up with Mahira Sharma
Junooniyat
Shocking! Junooniyat’s Ankit Gupta gets injured on sets of the show
Raghav Juyal
Kya Baat Hai! Raghav Juyal reveals why he decided to continue shooting for Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan despite having dengue
Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on whether he is going to be the new jailer in Lock Upp Season 2 and if he'll ever
Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on whether he is going to be the new jailer in Lock Upp Season 2 and if he'll ever step into acting