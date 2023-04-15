The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Mahima Chaudhry reveals a shocking secret about her neighbour Kiku Sharda

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

Now in the upcoming episode Mahima Chaudhry and Manisha Koirala will be gracing the show.

In the new promo Mahima Chaudhry reveals a shocking secret about Kiku Sharda.

Kiku will come on the stage and will ask Mahima if she can find a very good boy for her ( since he would be dressed in his character) that’s when she would say that Kiku lives in her building but he is married and she would like to reveal a secret is that he earns a lot of money.

Kiku then tells Kapil did he eat what Kapil said and tries to throw an attitude.

Well, there is no doubt that Kiku is a very talented actor and the upcoming episode will be filled with entertainment and will leave you in splits.

